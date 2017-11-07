Sia Posts Nude Photo of Herself to Stop Someone From Selling Naked Paparazzi Pics

Don't try to mess with Sia.

After someone tried selling naked photos of the "Chandelier" singer, the Grammy-nominated artist responded by posting a nude picture of herself on Twitter and Instagram.

"Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans," the "Elastic Heart" singer captioned the photo. "Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas."

Sia's "Everyday is Christmas" mention didn't just refer to her gifting the troll with the greatest clapback ever. Everyday Is Christmas is actually the name of her original holiday album, which features 10 new songs and debuts Nov. 17.