Meek Mill Sentenced to 2-4 Years in Prison for Probation Violation, as Jay-Z Calls the Ruling "Unjust and Heavy Handed"

On Monday, a Philadelphia judge sentenced Meek Mill to spend two to four years in state prison for violating probation he was put on following a drug and weapons conviction in 2008.

At the time, Mill (real name: Robert Williams) was sentenced to serve 11 to 23 months in prison. The rapper was released early, in 2009, under a five-year parole agreement. He violated his probation twice, in 2012 and 2013, and in 2014, his probation was revoked. As a result, he was sentenced to spend three to six months in prison. The rapper was released on Dec. 2, 2014.

On Dec. 17, 2015, a judge found Mill guilty of violating his parole once again, and the rapper was given 90 days of house arrest. Additionally, he was also given six more years of probation.

In March 2017, Mill was arrested for misdemeanor assault at an airport in St. Louis. He was arrested again in August 2017 for reckless driving and reckless endangerment, stemming from a dirt bike stunt filmed in New York City. Charges from both arrests were ultimately reduced, and Mill was able to enter a pretrial diversion program both times. In October 2017, the "Dreams and Nightmares" rapper pleaded guilty to the reckless driving charge, while the March assault charge was dropped entirely, as he was allowed to do community service in lieu of prison time.