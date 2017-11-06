Dancing With the Stars Sends Home Another Celeb...Just as He Was Making a Possible Love Connection

The champs are here!
In a fun twist, Dancing With the Stars welcomed back six of its most beloved champions from the last 24 seasons to dance with the six remaining celebrities on Monday night. And they proved to have the magic touch step for many of the stars, with Jordan Fisher even delivering a perfect night, getting a 60 out of 60. Sadly, one couple was sent home just before the season 25 semi-finals.
In jeopardy at the end of the night were Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, and Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson. And the latest couple eliminated from the competition was Terrell and Cheryl. "I had a great time, she was a great teacher," Terrell said. "I couldn't have asked for anything more."
But there was silver lining for Terrell: a possible new romance!
Here's a recap of the night's performances:
Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke: 27/30
Started from the bottom…and now they're one of the top performers...just to be eliminated. Hate it when that happens. The NFL star's '20-style Charleston (which he didn't even know was a dance until this week)! drew rave critiques from the judges. "The king of the cotton club," Bruno Tonioli, weird as ever, said. "I love the way you captured the sense of style, time, and place beautifully."
For his trio dance, Terrell and Cheryl teamed with the OG DWTS winner Kelly Monaco, and it seems like sparks may have been flying between the single T.O. and Kelly. "That man is sculpted out of heaven," Kelly gushed, and later promised to go on a date with him if they got a perfect score. Sadly, the judges weren't down to play wingmen, all wishing for more choreography. They received a 24/30, but some of the troupe dancers did Terrell a solid and awarded him a 30/30! Anyone else rooting for Terrell and Kelly to actually go on that date? Talk about a hot couple.
Drew Scott and Emma Slater: 22/30
Coming off of a great week, the pressure was on for the Property Brothers star with his waltz, which he was dedicating to his fiancé, Linda. "She's that one person in my life that I couldn't live without her," Drew said to Emma, adding, "Just like you and Sasha." Awww! While the judges liked the emotion in the performance, Carrie Ann Inaba said Drew "stiffened" a bit and Len Goodman noticed he loses his frame a lot.
Last season's winner Rashad Jennings joined the couple for their trio, with the champ turning into Drew's "swag coach." The judges felt Rashad definitely upped Drew's game, but did note he had a hard time keeping up at times. 25/30.
Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy: 24/30
As if dealing with being in jeopardy last week wasn't enough, Victoria suffered a spasm in rehearsal earlier in the day, but was able to push through the pain to perform their tango. For the judges, it was good, not great. "I didn't feel as strong as I felt before the spasm. But overcoming that, getting out of that scared mindset helps me go out there," Victoria said. "It wasn't as good as it could have been, but given the circumstances, I'm very happy with it."
The Paralympic gold medalist was paired with Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez, with the duo bonding over their love for Star Wars and sharing a fun energy. Again, the judges critiqued the acting portions of Victoria's performance. "It was not a gold medal performance, but you're definitely on the podium," Len said. 24/30.
Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas: 26/30
Speaking of rebounding from an injury, Lindsey was still dealing with her serious rib injury, and was dealt one of the toughest dances, the paso doble, to conquer. "I'm really taking care of my body, I can tell it's not swelling," she said. "And I worked on getting my spirit back. Now that I feel like I'm not broken anymore, I feel like I can do it." However, Len noticed she "didn't look quite as sure-footed" as she usually does, and Carrie Ann admitted it looked "funky" at moments.
Kristi Yamaguchi is back in the ballroom to dance, which is funny for Mark has he has said all season that Lindsey reminds him of his old partner. And their jazz really jazzed the judges, with Len calling their performance "terrific." After that, it was weird to see them get a 28/30 and not a perfect score. Something feels fishy...and not just because we learned Mark likes to smell his partners' shoes to gauge how hard they are working. (Ew. But effective!)
Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson: 26/30
Where do you go after you receive a perfect score? For Frankie and Witney, it was a romantic waltz, and for the Malcolm in the Middle star, he was still battling his own self-doubt. But he had no reason to doubt himself, really, as Carrie Ann said "that was the closest thing to perfection" of the night. And after their dance, Frankie sort of promised: "If we make it to, like, week eight or nine, which hopefully we do, I'll take my shirt off." Get to voting, Frankie fans. (But he did look TERRIFIED.)
Fan-favorite Alfonso Ribeiro returned to dance with two of his old friends, as he won with Witney and has raced with Frankie in the past. Witney noted how similar her two partners are, with Alfonso saying, "It's that child actor thing." Their jive was well-received by the judges, though Carrie Ann did note Frankie's nerves. 27/30.
Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold: 30/30
Though he received a perfect score, his group score from last week knocked Jordan into fourth place. So Jordan was putting a lot of pressure on himself to deliver a perfect quick-step, noting he wants to help Lindsay win her first mirrorball (she's the only pro remaining that has yet to do so). And guess what? He delivered, receiving a standing ovation from Len. Looks like we finally found something better than a 10 from Len!
Talk about a perfect pairing: Former Disney star Corbin Bleu showed up to perform with the former Disney star. And Jordan revealed seeing Corbin in High School Musical inspired him to pursue a career in entertainment. "I've never seen a mixed kid doing movies and TV. It's like, that's what I want to do." After many bro-hugs, their fast-paced salsa rendered the judges speechless. As for Len, he said, "Normally they say two is company, three is a crowd. On this occasion, three was perfect." 30/30. DUH.
DWTS airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.