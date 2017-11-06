This Dad Surprised His Harry Potter-Obsessed Daughters With a Life-Size Diagon Alley

The magic of Harry Potter is closer than we all think.

In one small Seattle neighborhood, Jon Chambers knew that his daughters loved and appreciated the Harry Potter franchise. But instead of taking a trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios theme parks or enjoying an all-day movie marathon on Freeform, this proud dad decided to take it one giant step further by making his very own recreation of Diagon Alley in his driveway.

Jon told E! News that the idea came about a few months ago, "In the summer of 2017, I was having a conversation with my girls, Haley and Avery, about doing something fun for Halloween this year. In their minds there was only one choice, a Harry Potter theme. My youngest daughter Avery said 'Diagon Alley' emphatically. I said 'Ok." The girls rushed outside, grabbed their sidewalk chalk and drew out plans for Diagon Alley.

Soon the Seattle tech veteran chose to step away from his most recent job and focus on building the life-size magical world.

Pictures of the project, which Jon tells E! News cost $3K out of pocket, have been going viral on Instagram. Jon shared the finished product that included snow falling on the ground, 3-D props and more than six storefronts.