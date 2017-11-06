Why Gal Gadot's Daughters Aren't Impressed With Her Wonder Woman Character

Gal Gadot's kids are more concerned about their food than they are about their famous parent.

"I am their mother, so it is like, ‘Mom, I am hungry,'" the mother-of-two laughed in a recent sit down with E! News.

Gal's youngest daughter Maya is only about 9-months-old and has no clue who her mother famously plays, but eldest Alma, is aware of her mother's fame—yet remains rather unaffected by the A-lister's day job.

According to the Wonder Woman star, her little girl, "really likes Batman," but makes sure mommy knows that she is, "very proud" of her despite an obvious affection for the masked hero of Gotham.