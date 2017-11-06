Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher Spill Justice League Set Secrets in "Most Likely To" Game

The cast of Justice League is dishing set secrets!
Over the weekend, actors Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Ben Affleck (Batman) sat down for an exclusive interview with E! News' Will Marfuggi and played a game of "Most Likely To."
So who of the Justice League cast members is most likely to be caught sleeping in their trailer on set? Affleck. "I'll take that," the actor says in the video above.
Most likely to take the cast out for a fun night after shooting wraps? Everyone agrees that would be Momoa.
And when it comes to keeping everyone laughing during long hours on set? The trio says that would be Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash in the upcoming movie.
Plus, since it's a superhero movie, a lot of the actors hit the gym in preparation. But who's most likely to be putting in extra hours at the gym? Momoa says that would be Fisher.
Take a look at the videos above to see who's most likely to show up late to set and to find out who's most likely to use their name to get out of a ticket!
Justice League hits theaters on Nov. 17.