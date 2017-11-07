Brie Bella Asks Trinity Fatu and Nattie Neidhart to Babysit Birdie Joe Danielson on Total Divas

Birdie has some new babysitters!

Brie Bella is loving being a new mommy but it can definitely get tiring sometimes. Lucky for her, she has some of the best friends in the world to help watch over her little one while she and Daniel Bryan get some much needed alone time.

"It's really been great being a mom but I'm so tired," Brie revealed. "I don't even care if Bryan and I just drive around the block. It's just nice to think we're gonna have just time alone." Are Nattie Neidhart and Trinity Fatu up for the challenge?