Kendall Jenner's $10K Metallic Boots, 3 Celeb-Inspired Ways

If it's your birthday, you wear what you want—for Kendall Jenner, that means a crop top and $10,000 Saint Laurent boots.

But why go all out on just one day when every day deserves celebration?

That's what we thought at least when saw the model wear the same sparkling thigh-high kicks, encrusted with over 6,000 rhinestones, to a Clippers game just days later.

If you can look past the steep price tag, then you'll be quick to notice how versatile a pair of metallic statement boots can be. Case in point: Just look how different the Keeping Up With Kardashians star, Rihanna (who first wore the pair straight off the fall 2017 runway) and Real Housewives of Atlanta's NeNe Leakes styled the expensive footwear.