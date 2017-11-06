Snack Duty Handled! Here's What Julia Roberts Makes for Her Kids' Soccer Games

The Kardashian Women Celebrated Kris Jenner's 62nd Birthday and Kylie Jenner Says Pics of Herself Were Photoshopped
Yes, even celebrity parents are on snack duty for their kids' soccer games. Just ask Julia Roberts.
When she's not playing a mom in her latest upcoming film, Wonder, the Oscar nominee is busy being the real thing for her three youngsters, Hazel, 12, Phinnaeus, 12, and Henry, 10.
Some days, that means taking a sideline seat on the soccer field for her kids' games—snacks in tow and ready to cheer.
"I was snack mom last weekend or two weekends ago," she revealed to E! News' Will Marfuggi. "I had my cooler."
So, what was on international star Julia Roberts' menu? "I made banana bread and pumpkin bread and I had tangerines," she dished.
It seems Roberts has just as much talent in the kitchen as she does in front of the camera. As she told Marfuggi, you can probably catch the actress whipping up some curry or lamb tagine for her husband, Danny Moder.
However, if she had to be away to film Wonder, Roberts' kids didn't get jealous of the child stars that got to call her mom at work because they loved the story.
"I think my kids loved this book so much that the idea of me not being home, not making dinner, hanging out with other kids that were calling me mom just evaporated," she explained.
However, according to Roberts, the film is not for kids alone. The story, based on R. J. Palacio's 2012 novel, centers on a 10-year-old boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome. As a result, his face looks different from other kids' and is the target of bullying at school.
As the actress said, "It's a human story."
Wonder debuts in theaters on November 17.