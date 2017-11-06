25 Cozy Blankets Your Couch Is Missing This Fall

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Kendall Jenner, YSL

Kendall Jenner's $10K Metallic Boots, 3 Celeb-Inspired Ways

Ryder Robinson, Kate Hudson, Goldie's Love-In For Kids

Kate Hudson's Son Is ''So Proud'' of His Mom and Grandma Goldie Hawn: They're ''Really Inspiring''

Chloe Bennet, Chandler Parsons

Are Chloe Bennet and NBA Player Chandler Parsons Dating?

Branded: Cozy Blankets

It's freezing in here is a phrase you find yourself consistently repeating this time of year, is it not?

Temps are currently dropping and while you don't have control over the weather (wouldn't that be nice), you can certainly set the scene for a cozy season ahead.

Oversized sweaters and fall outerwear are all welcome wardrobe additions, but your home situation could use a little TLC, too. Our suggestion: a plush blanket draped over the arm of your couch.

From oversized and fuzzy to lightweight and printed, these stylish throws are sure to keep you warm.

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Patterned Throw

Joss & Main Ferrante Throw Blanket, $136

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Mink Reversible Blanket

Joss & Main Patterson Korean Mink Reversible Blanket, $57

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Woven Throw Blanket

Joss & Main Josephina Woven Throw Blanket, $56

Article continues below

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Printed Wool Blanket

Joss & Main Chamarra Wool Blanket, $140

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Acrylic Throw

Joss & Main Doron Throw, $86

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Fringe Knit Throw

Joss & Main Kelly Campbell Throw, $68

Article continues below

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Plaid Throw

Joss & Main Kevin Blanket, $38

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Paisley Cotton & Wool Throw

Jacquard Ravenna Paisley Cotton & Wool Throw, $64

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Gold Throw

Donna Karan Home Opal Essence Gold Throw, $280

Article continues below

Branded: Throw

Dark Fur Throw

Joss & Main Mastroianni Throw, $117

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Quilted Throw

Joss & Main Ennis Quilted Throw, $29

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Luxury Faux Fur Throw

Belina Luxury Faux Fur Throw, $28

Article continues below

Branded: Throws

Fair Isle Fleece Throw

Fair Isle Indiana Fleece Throw Blanket, $18

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Chunky Knit Throw

Madeira Chunky Knit Merino Wool Throw, $284

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Almyra Throw Blanket

Joss & Main Almyra Throw Blanket, $28

Article continues below

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Plush Pom Pom Throw

Fernando Plush Pom Pom Throw, $20

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Bobcat Throw

Faux-Fur Bobcat Throw, $225

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Electric Sherpa Throw

Sunbeam Electric Sherpa Throw, $145

Article continues below

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Faux Fur and Sherpa Throw

Zipcode Design Clare Faux Fur and Sherpa Throw Blanket, $46

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Leopard Throw

14 Karat Home Inc. Leopard Throw Blanket, $43

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Faux Fur Throw

Willa Arlo Interiors Hanah Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $40

Article continues below

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Heated Faux Fur Throw

Beautyrest Zuri Oversized Heated Faux Fur Throw,$70

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Charcoal Microblanket

August Grove Microlight Blanket, $28

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Double-Sided Faux Fur Throw

Willa Arlo Interiors Eisley Double Sided Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $31

Article continues below

Branded: Cozy Blankets

Fairisle Sherpa Throw

Eddie Bauer Fairisle Sherpa Throw, $19

Now, who needs a snuggle buddy?

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.