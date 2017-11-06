Real Housewives' Shannon Beador and David's Divorce Is Still On Despite Reunion

Sometimes a picture is just a picture...
Over the weekend, friendly exes and Real Housewives of Orange County stars Shannon Beador and David Beador, who announced a little over a week ago they were splitting after 17 years of marriage, got some people talking when they reunited with their daughter at the USC Homecoming game at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.
Despite the reunion, a source tells E! News that it was nothing more to the meet-up than good parenting and that the ex-couple is still on track to divorce.
The source tells E! News, "Shannon and David are still planning to get a divorce and that has not changed."
The insider continued, "They did spend time together this past week in an effort to keep things as 'normal' as possible for the kids."
"Shannon doesn’t want their issues to ruin their kids' lives so it’s important to her that they still do things as a family and try to get along for the sake of the kids, especially with the holidays coming up," added the source. "They plan to spend them all together like they always have. She wants the transition to be as smooth as possible for everyone."
On Saturday, Shannon, a USC alum, posted a smiley Instagram photo with her ex and daughter Sophie Beador, 16, with the caption, "Go Trojans!"
She also clapped back at haters, writing, "Still a family outing! And for those that have negatively commented, it's all about my kids. Have a nice night."
Shannon and David are also parents to twin daughters Stella Beador and Adeline Beador.
Earlier on Saturday, Shannon and David were spotted near the Athleta store at the Fashion Island outdoor shopping center in Newport Beach. They chatted with fans and appeared to get along, E! News has learned.