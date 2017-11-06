Analyzing the Fifty Shades Freed Trailer: Where Is Rita Ora?

Ladies and gentleman, we have to report a crime. A crime against cinema. A crime against all moviegoers. A crime against the fine arts as we know them.

Rita Ora was left out of the Fifty Shades Freed trailer.

The singer-turned-occasional-actress' journey through the world of E.L. James has been a well-documented one—at least by E! News. You see, back in 2015 before the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie hit theaters, Ora, as Mia Grey, was billed as one of the main cast members of the flick. Perhaps not of the degree of the stars, Jamie Dornanand Dakota Johnson, but certainly among the realm of the Marcia Gay Hardens. She promoted the movie, gave interviews about her acting debut and attended several of the press events and premieres, leading her fans to believe that they would be hunkering down in the theater not only to watch some good-old-fashioned smut next to perfect strangers, but also to revel in the big screen presence of Miss Rita.