Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Wedding Was Picture Perfect: Here's the Proof

Pretty as a picture!

While it would have been easy to mistake Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's wedding photo for a shot plucked from the pages of Vogue, it appears their Italian nuptials were really just that picture perfect.

Take a look for yourself! The new husband and wife shared a sweet snap of themselves, taken by photographer KT Merry, at what appears to be moments after officially tying the knot.

Donning an elegant lace Valentino gown, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl looks stunning in the photo as she is surrounded by a backdrop of flowers and gleeful guests. Her baseball beau looks equally dapper in a three-piece tuxedo and bow tie as the two smile from ear to ear down the aisle.