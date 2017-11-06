Blake Lively Proves Double Coating Is a Must-Try Winter Trend

According to celebrities, two coats are better than one.

While having to wear two coats sounds miserable, doubling up is a style choice you may want to make. Beyond providing extra warmth, the added coat adds a level sophistication that alludes to high fashion and menswear.

Case in point: Blake Lively's three-piece, menswear-inspired suit. While promoting her new film All I See Is You, the star appeared in a gray plaid suit, which included a coat, suit jacket and tailored pants. Instead of wearing the coat normally, Blake opted out of the sleeves, giving us a better view of her outfit. As she walked down the NYC street, the coat blew upwards, like a cloak fit for the street style queen.