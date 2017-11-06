Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Donate $5 Million to Tyrese Gibson Amid Custody Battle

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smithshelled out quite the cash for their famous friend, Tyrese Gibson.

The Fast and the Furious star took to social media once again for a new personal update, this time publicly tipping his hat to the Oscar nominee.

"When we show UP for each-other there's nothing that can't be done I️ repeat nothing...... My wife kept the news away from me cause I've been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars to help keep us afloat," Gibson wrote on Instagram with a collage of photos of the two men together.