Nick Jonas Is Dating Georgia Fowler—But How Serious Are They?

Does Nick Jonas have a new love in his life?

After Us Weekly romantically linked the "Jealous" singer to Georgia Fowler—reporting the two are "casually dating"—a source told E! News the two are indeed dating, just not exclusively.

"Nick is dating Georgia. It's very new," the source told E! News. "She thinks he is very sweet and sexy. Every time they hang out he has been a complete gentleman. They are not exclusive."

It looks like the model has even met the family, including brothers Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas. In fact, the source claimed Fowler attended the engagement party for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. However, she wasn't the only celebrity in attendance. DNCE members Cole Whittle and JinJoo Lee also attended the celebration, held at Mamo NYC, as well as Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas.