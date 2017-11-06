Inside Kim Kardashian's "Crazy Strict" Diet and Fitness Plan With Celeb Trainer Melissa Alcantara
Brett Malec
In case you hadn't noticed, Kim Kardashian's body has been looking insane lately!
Kim's super hot bod is all thanks to body builder and trainer Melissa Alcantara, who Kim met on last night's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"I'm going to start a really crazy diet. I was looking on Instagram and this body builder popped up on my page and she had gained 70 pounds in her pregnancy. Her kid's like 6 now. She is like ripped," Kim tells Kris Jenner. "Melissa is a trainer I found. She's super inspiring to me and I really want to meet up with her and she if she could train me. She could help direct my food and really get me on an amazing path…If I was 10 percent like her it would be life-changing. Like my whole arms and back. It's mostly food. I gotta have this lifestyle. I gotta try."
Kim and Khloe meet with Melissa in NYC. Melissa says her diet philosophy is "making food simple" and eating "fresh and good" meals. "Portion control [is important] too."
Later, Melissa travels to Kim's house where she cleans out Kim's pantry for "processed crap" like vanilla wafers, graham crackers and rice crispy treats. Kim calls it a "crazy strict diet."
As for their workouts, Melissa tells Kim, "It's a mix. I like low intensity interval training. I have high intensity and then weight training."
During Kim and Melissa's workout at Gunnar Peterson's studio in L.A., they are seen doing squats, lunges with weights and a rope workout. "I know I could get abs—I've never been pushed to get them, but I know I could," Kim says during the workout.
Melissa sure does a body good!
As for Kim's dedication, Melissa recently wrote on Instagram of the E! star, "Kim trains hard and has great work ethic and it's a pleasure to train her. Let's keep making these muscles girl."
