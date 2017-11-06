The Real Reason George Clooney Is Shifting From Acting to Directing

LeeAnne Locken Unfiltered! The Real Housewives of Dallas Star Breaks Down Every Twist & Turn of Season 2
George Clooney's move from in front of the camera to behind it may be more steadfast than fans originally thought.
"Look, I acted for a long time and, you know, I'm 56. I'm not the guy that gets the girl any more," the Ocean's Eleven star told The Sunday Times.
When journalist Jonathan Dean suggested "old men always chase young women in Hollywood," Clooney corrected himself. "Well, yeah, I shouldn't be the guy that gets the girl," he told him.
Clooney has played a number of roles throughout his career – from a doctor on ER to an astronaut in Gravity. Now that he's established himself as one of Hollywood's leading men, he can be more selective with his roles, including those that send him to the director's chair.
"Acting used to be how I paid the rent, but I sold a tequila company for a billion f--king dollars. I don't need the money," he told The Sunday Times, referencing the sale of his brand Casamigos to Diageo.
In fact, Clooney told The Sunday Times he received $50,000 to write, produce and direct Suburbicon for the past two years. His drama, set to debut Nov. 24, stars Julianne Moore and Matt Damon.
"But I have money," he told the newspaper, "so I can fight to make movies I want to make. If you look at what I've been in over the past 15 years, for the most part they weren't going to get made if I didn't do them. Nobody was going to make Good Night, and Good Luck, Michael Clayton or Up in the Air, and I fought to get those out there."
In addition to becoming a director, Clooney has taken on the role of father. He and his wife Amal Clooney welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in June. But would Clooney ever consider taking on the role of president of the United States?
"I don't have political aspirations," he told The Sunday Times. "I have always been involved in politics. My father ran for Congress. It's been in our family forever. But, mostly, I can help in ways I actually know very well, like messaging [voters]."
To read the rest of Clooney's interview, check out The Sunday Times.
