Chip Gaines "Camps Out" to Be First in Line for Target Launch With Joanna Gaines

HGTV fans couldn't wait for the launch of Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines' Hearth and Hand line with Target, but it looks like Chip was the most excited of them all.
The Fixer Upper star posted a photo of him lounging in a tent outside of a Target store on Instagram. He even wore his cozy slippers for the occasion.
"Being first in line for the launch of Hearth and Hand with Magnolia is about to pay off big time," he captioned the photo. "Only 10 more minutes.. #HearthAndHand @target"
Whether Chip actually camped out in front of the store remains unclear; however, it looks like he and Joanna enjoyed the opening. Joanna posted a picture of her pushing her hubby around in a shopping cart by their collection.
A Target spokesperson told E! News the retailer saw "a lot of excitement on social media in the early morning hours leading into the Target.com launch and that continued as stores opened across the sales." The spokesperson also said "day one sales are strong and exceeded our expectation" — citing the line's wooden dollhouse, wreaths, garland and totes as some of the most popular items of the day.
The Hearth and Hand line is a "new owned brand for Target" and a "multi-year partnership." In fact, the spokesperson said the line will "refresh eight times throughout the year."
It certainly has been a busy time for the Gaines family. Chip and Joanna announced that season five of Fixer Upper will be their last. During an interview on Today, Joanna cited the couple's "growing family" as a reason for their departure.
"For us, the most important thing in the world is Jo and I's relationship, followed very quickly by these four beautiful kids," Chip told Today anchor Savannah Guthrie. "And we didn't want to push it, red line it, for so long that we woke up and realized, we are at a point of no return. So, we wanted to take a step back and focus on the thing that was absolutely the most important thing to us in the world, which is Jo and I's relationship."
But will Chip and Joanna ever return to TV? When Guthrie asked Chip if they'd ever do another show, he responded with "Who knows?" He also jokingly told Daily Pop's host Justin Sylvester that he could see himself doing a solo show.
"It would have to be a show where it would be me, just all by myself—that could be a thing that I would be interested in," he said at the time.
The fifth and final season of Fixer Upper debuts Nov. 21 on HGTV.
For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.