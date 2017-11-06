Ben Affleck on Sexual Misconduct in Hollywood: I'm "Looking at My Own Behavior"

As more people speak out about sexual misconduct in Hollywood, Ben Affleck wants to be "part of the solution." 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Justice League actor told The Associated Press he's "looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I'm part of the solution." So what does this solution look like to Affleck? According to THR, Affleck told The AP two things need to happen: "More women need to be pushed to power" and sexual harassment needs to be "a men's issue" and not something only women speak out against.

 

Jennifer Garner Keeps Calm During Ben Drama

Affleck has faced a few of his own scandals.

Back in October, The New York Times published an exposé detailing decades of sexual harassment allegations against Harvey WeinsteinRose McGowanwas mentioned in the article for a $100,000 settlement she reached with Weinstein in 1997  "after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival." She also later accused him of rape in a tweet.

Note: Weinstein's attorney, Charles J. Harder, said The New York Times' article was "saturated with false and defamatory statements" in a statement to E! News. Weinstein's spokesperson Sallie Hofmeister also stated, "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein" after the New Yorker published a separate expose in which it reported three women accused Weinstein of rape.

Just days after The New York Times article was published, McGowan started tweeting at actors, including Affleck, for staying silent on the matter. 

Soon afterwards, Affleck wrote he was "saddened and angry" over the allegations and that they "made me sick" in a social media post.

After Affleck shared his statement, a Twitter user named Shanice Brim said Affleck allegedly "grabbed Hilarie Burton's breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though." Burton tweeted back, "I didn't forget." In response to Burton, Brim then tweeted she was "so sorry that happened to you," to which Burton replied, "Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid."

Affleck apologized to Burton in a tweet and said he "acted inappropriately" towards her.

Soon afterwards, makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, who is married to comedian John Mulaney, made further allegations against Affleck in a series of tweets, one of which read he "grabbed my a-- at a Golden Globes party in 2014."

 

"In addition, TV writer Jen Statsky — who worked on popular shows like Broad City and Parks and Recreation — seemed to support the makeup artist's claims in a tweet of her own. 

"I was also at this party and *multiple* friends had this same exact experience," she wrote in response to Tendler's tweets.

E! News reached out to Affleck's team at the time.

