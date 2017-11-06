NeNe Leakes Denies Saying Porsha Williams Should Be Fired From Real Housewives of Atlanta

Alex Martinez/Bravo
NeNe Leakes is standing her ground.
There was some more beef between the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her co-star Porsha Williamsabout some unfiltered remarks Leakes dished on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May.
The fight focused on a caller's question about who she would get rid of on the show. The question incited some drama between the two women when Williams called out the star for her comments during a clip featured in Season 10.
However, Leakes was not about to be misquoted. While Williams claims Leakes called for her firing, she clarified on WWHL Sunday night that she never used that F-word.
The outspoken star was not going to back down. "We're all on this show to give our opinions, are we not? So, when my fans or my followers call in to ask me questions, I'm going to answer," she declared.
"The one thing that Porsha kept saying that I said I wanted her to be fired and I made it very clear to her I never used those words," she told Cohen. "First of all, when we're on your show, you have callers that call in."
"They said, 'Who would you get rid of?'" she continued explaining. "And I said Frick and Fraud—whatever their name is...that's what I said, so I never used those words, so let's be very, very clear about what was said."
And the drama has only begun!
