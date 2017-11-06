NeNe Leakes Denies Saying Porsha Williams Should Be Fired From Real Housewives of Atlanta

NeNe Leakes is standing her ground.

There was some more beef between the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her co-star Porsha Williamsabout some unfiltered remarks Leakes dished on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May.

The fight focused on a caller's question about who she would get rid of on the show. The question incited some drama between the two women when Williams called out the star for her comments during a clip featured in Season 10.

However, Leakes was not about to be misquoted. While Williams claims Leakes called for her firing, she clarified on WWHL Sunday night that she never used that F-word.