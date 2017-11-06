Oprah Winfrey Reveals the Worst Guests She Ever Had on The Oprah Winfrey Show

Oprah Winfrey thrives on meaningful conversations.

For 25 years, she interviewed everyone on The Oprah Winfrey Show, from reality stars to royalty. But, as she reveals on Harry Tuesday, not every conversation had its aha moments. "You talk about all of the guests you've had over years," Harry Connick Jr. says. "Has anyone been particularly annoying, where you're just like, 'Gosh, I can't wait for this person to leave?'"

"Well, I mean, the worst kind of guest—you've had this, too—is when you ask them question and they start talking about 1975, and then you think, 'Oh, we are in 2017. How long is it going to take us to get to 2017?' That's the worst," says Winfrey, who was on the show to promote her latest book, The Wisdom of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights from Super Soul Conversations. "The other worst guests, for me, are those who think whatever they are talking about is so spectacular, and you know it's not. So, my go to word was always, 'Wow.' Like, 'Wow! Really?'"

But the "worst" kind of guest is the self-promoter, she says.