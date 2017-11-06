Kate Winslet Kisses Allison Janney at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

The 2017 Hollywood Film Awards had some surprise girl-on-girl action.

At the Beverly Hilton Sunday, Shailene Woodley presented the Hollywood Actress award to her Divergent co-star Kate Winslet, who next appears opposite Justin Timberlake in the Woody Allen movie Wonder Wheel. At the beginning of Winslet's acceptance speech, she told Woodley, "Thank you, Shai. Thank you so much for those wonderful words. I'm very proud to be next to you on this stage. Thank you for your grace, your integrity and your beautiful words."

Rather than stand alone in the spotlight, Winslet wanted to shine a light on others in the room, so she used her speech to herald their accomplishments. "What a great room this is to be in tonight, filled with so many achievements and such powerful creativity. I'm deeply appreciative of this acknowledgement, at a time when the voices of artists play such an important role in storytelling and pushing boundaries, and that feels necessary today—more than ever before, I think," she said. Winslet went on to say that "one of the most rewarding things about this job" is "the opportunity to work alongside incredible actors," and so she wanted "to thank and applaud" her fellow actors being honored, "for your passionate dedication and your brilliance."