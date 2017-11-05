Lamar Odom ''Is Doing Well" After Collapsing in a Hollywood Nightclub

WAGS' Nicole Williams Stresses Over Finding a Wedding Venue & Natalie Halcro Donates Items to the Museum of Broken Relationships
Lamar Odom has already cheated death at least once...
Despite being videotaped collapsing in a Los Angeles nightclub early on Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the former basketball star says that all is well with the ex-Lakers player.
In a statement given to E! News, the spokesperson "Lamar is doing well."
The spokesperson continued, "He was dehydrated and had been in an intense workout earlier in the day. It was also very hot in the club."
On Sunday, TMZ Sports posted the original video of the troubled hoopster collapsing at a VIP table. The outlet reports that the incident happened at around 2 a.m. at the club Bootsy Bellows.
In the video, security appears to help up the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star, who has publicly documented his long battle with substances and alcohol.
In Us Weekly's Apr. 10 issue, the former NBA player, who almost died in a Las Vegas brothel in October 2015, opened up about his past drug use and cheating on ex-wife Khloe Kardashian
Recalling the night he almost died, Odom, who suffered two heart attacks and 12 strokes, admitted the details are still a bit fuzzy.
"I was home by myself. Bored. I wanted to get out and have a good time. Looking back, I might have had a drink to get the mood started, but was I drunk or on drugs? Not at all. I remember lying in bed. Two women were in bed and then I fell asleep. That's all," he insisted. "When I woke up four days later, I was trying to pull the tubes out of my mouth."
But it seemed that Odom was possibly changing his sad tale. He said he'd walking down a new path than the one that he'd previously been going down.
In the interview from earlier this year, he said, "I'm a walking miracle. I had no choice but to become stronger. I'm here talking to you. So, I guess I'm winning."
"Living sober, meaning no drugs, is a great feeling. Being in the moment is important—how you react, respond, create," he told the mag.
We wish Lamar the best...