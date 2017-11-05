Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Latest PDA-Filled Photos Just Got a Bachelor Stamp of Approval

A coupled-up photo is worth a 1,000 words...

Sarah Hyland and The Bachelorette's Wells Adams kept the rumor mill spinning when they each posted some pretty PDA-filled Instagram images on Sunday.

While they have not confirmed (or denied) their romance (which got people talking last week with their coordinating Halloween costumes), the duo have been all about posting images of each other on their social media accounts.

On Sunday, Sarah shared a Instagram photo of the twosome hanging with the caption, "He puts up with me."

Soon after, Wells, who had previously been rumored to be dating BiP co-star Danielle Maltby, posted a twinkling and very cuddly image of the duo with the caption, "Back lit AF."