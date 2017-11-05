Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Their Kids All Scream for Ice Cream

I scream, you scream, J.Lo and A-Rod's kids scream for ice cream!
On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez each grabbed their two kiddos and hit up an ice cream spot in Coral Gables, FLA. Looks like a fun party of six!
The former baseball superstar took a photo with his lady love and the four children, his two daughters, Natasha, 12 and Ella, 9, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, as well as the singer's 9-year-old twins Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.
The proud papa posted the sweet photo on his social media with the caption, "#MySunday. Ice cream in the afternoon and then home to catch @sharktankabc! Tweet along with me during the show!"
The smiley image shows all but Lopez feasting on the icy treat. Maybe skipping scoops is how she gets her world-famous figure?
Recently, the 48-year-old singer told HOLA! USA's about her relationship with the athlete.
"I'm in a good relationship," she said. "I feel like I can say that for the first time—I don't know—maybe ever. And not that I didn't have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I've been where I feel like we really make each other better."
It looks like things just keep getting better for the twosome. And while this dazzling duo may have been busy jet-setting all over the world during their new relationship, the pair has always made being parents to their kids a priority.
The stars love to post pics with their children and each other's on social media. Lopez and Rodriguez's brood loves to hang out so check out the many adorable pics of this blended family...
Sunday Funday
Enjoying a lazy Sunday on Nov. 5, A-rod wrote, "#MySunday. Ice cream in the afternoon and then home to catch @sharktankabc! Tweet along with me during the show!"
Pool Party
All the kids hang out with the too-cool couple in the pool.
Girls Rule
A-rod is outnumbered by his two daughters and J.Lo's.
Let's Eat
The duo were all smiles when they had a meal with Alex's daughters.
Hang Time
The couple and the kids all hung together by the pool.
Island Time
Jennifer posted this photo of Alex's daughter on her Instagram on April 18. The star captioned the photo, "Tashi and lulu..."
Flower Power
Jennifer has some filter fun with Alex's daughter.
Pool Time
A-rod spends time with J.Lo's kids at the pool.
Group Hug
The proud papa huddles up with the four kiddos.
Sing It, Sister
The singer has some fun with her boyfriend's daughter Ella.
Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!