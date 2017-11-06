Gigi Hadid Makes Contouring Easier With New $12 Product

Gigi Hadid wants you to rethink the way you contour.

Typically, when you're looking to increase the definition of your bone structure, you proceed with the makeup routine we've been taught time and time again: moisturizer, primer, concealer, foundation, then contour. From there, you have the option of applying a cream or powder-based contouring product (or both, using the powder to set) to receive chiseled cheeks. For some, contouring palettes are a must. For others, bronzers are enough. Either way, adding a deeper tone to the hallows of the cheeks, jawbone and temples is a key component to today's most impactful looks.

With the launch of her collaboration with Maybelline, Gigi is shaking things up. Instead of applying contour last, the model uses a tinted primer to contour prior to applying foundation.