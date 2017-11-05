The Real Housewives of Atlanta Returned for Season 10 & We're So Glad NeNe Leakes Is Back Holding Her Peach

After all, there is no one better to react to Kenya Moore's, shall we say, unorthodox nuptials than NeNe. After Cynthia Bailey, Kenya's BFF, told NeNe that she only learned of her pal's quickie marriage through the internet, our girl wasn't going to let that moment slide without some commentary. "You have to learn about a friend being married on the Instagram and the blogs? You've got to admit this is strange," she said. And when Kenya insisted that her co-stars refer to her new hubby simply as "Baby," well, she said what we all were thinking. "I just have never seen anything like this before. It's the weirdest s--t."

Not only that, but NeNe came ready to rumble with former friend Porsha Williams, who's decided to take the queen on after NeNe went on Watch What Happens Live and said that Porsha was just as complicit in departed Housewife Phaedra Parks' deranged lie about Kandi Burruss drugging someone. "What Ms. Phaedra Parks did was drop the bug off into Porsha's ear, but Ms. Phaedra was gonna be quiet, honey," she said in a her confessional. "Sit right here and cross her legs, put her hands in prayer motion, honey. Porsha's guilty, honey." Again, saying what we're all thinking.

(Quick sidebar: How entertaining was it to watch the ladies dance around talking about the events of last season's reunion and NeNe's appearance on WWHL all while not actually referring to either TV shows by name? What mental work that must be.)