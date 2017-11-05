Tom Hanks Helps Man Propose to His Superfan Girlfriend at Texas Book Festival

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon's Mother Dies One Day After The Tonight Show Taping Cancelled

Shannon Beador, David Beador, Sophie Beador, USC Game

Real Housewives' Shannon Beador and David Reunite for USC Game After Split

Kylie Jenner, Girls' Trip

Kylie Jenner Says Photos of Her Were Photoshopped as Pregnancy Rumors Continue

Tom Hanks, proposal, Texas Book Festival

Courtesy Texas Book Festival

Spoiler alert: She said yes.

The world may be a troubling place right now, but over the weekend, Tom Hanks lent his talents to spreading some joy by helping one very lucky couple get engaged at the Texas Book Festival in Austin.

On Saturday, the two-time Oscar winner was at a talk about his new book, Uncommon Type: Some Stories, and at the end of the event, the superstar had a question-and-answer session that ended in his helping a man propose to his unsuspecting girlfriend, Nikki Young.

During the Q&A, Hanks read out a question from a man named Ryan McFarling: "Here's Ryan's question, and it's for Nikki Young..."Nikki, will you marry me?"

Hanks then brought the pair on stage and Ryan proposed to his lady love in front of the 1,000-person audience. Of course, the oh-so-surprised Nikki said yes.

After the big reveal, the newly betrothed couple took photos with the 61-year-old A-lister.

Photos

Perfect Celeb Proposals

Tom Hanks, proposal, Texas Book Festival

Courtesy Texas Book Festival

After the surprise proposal, Nikki, a self-proclaimed Tom Hanks "superfan," beamed to reporter Molly Oak from KVUE News, "I don't know how he did it and magic happened. Most epic proposal ever."

And that's why everyone loves Tom Hanks!

Check out all the other celebs who have helped couples get engaged...

Katy Perry, Barclays, Concert

Astrida / Splash News

Katy Perry

In October 2017, the singer helped a woman named Katy propose to her partner Becky onstage at her concert in New York City.

Kelly Clarkson, Proposal, Fans

Instagram

Kelly Clarkson

In June 2017, at a meet-and-greet, the singer witnessed fan Alex Malerba drop down one knee right in front of her and propose to his boyfriendJustin Blake. She said, "Oh my God, I'm so happy!" and ran over join a group hug, screaming, "I'm like a part of it!"

Aaron Paul, Proposal, Fans

YouTube / Jason Lord

Aaron Paul

In 2013, the Breaking Bad alum recorded a video for a fan named Jason Lord to help him put together a proposal video to his girlfriend Jackie Prater.

Article continues below

Harry Styles, Proposal, Stage

YouTube

Harry Styles

In 2014, the singer stopped his band One Direction's concert in Atlanta to allow a man named Bradley Mitchell to propose to his girlfriend, who said yes.

Hunter Hayes

Katherine Tyler for iHeartRadio

Hunter Hayes

In 2015, the country star helped his bass player, Matt Utterback, propose to his girlfriend during one of their concerts

"I'm so surprised she did not find out beforehand, because there were hundreds of people who had to work hard to keep it a secret," the singer told E! News. "But we worked really hard to make it a big event for him."

Adele, Concert Proposal

YouTube

Adele

In 2017, the singer invited two members of her audience up onstage at her show in Melbourne. She picked a man named Chris and his partner Wade. Onstage, Wade got down on one knee and proposed to Chris, who said yes.

The previous year, two Swedish men got engaged onstage at an Adele concert in Denmark.

"Should I be your surrogate if you have children? I'd love to have a baby with someone Swedish," she reportedly joked.

Also in 2016, a man and a woman, who share a child, got engaged at one of Adele's London concerts. In addition, at a show in Belfast, Adele coaxed a female concertgoer to repeat her recent proposal to her boyfriend, who had initially given a vague answer. She told him, "You have to say a proper yes, bruv!"

Article continues below

Jake Roche Twitter, Ed Sheeran

Twitter

Ed Sheeran

In 2015, the singer helped Rixton's Jake Roche propose to Little Mix member Jesy Nelson during his concert at Manchester Arena. The two split after a year and a half.

Justin Timberlake, Proposal

YouTube, Getty Images

Justin Timberlake

In 2013, during the singer's concert in Louisville, he arranged to allow a male fan propose onstage to his girlfriend.

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ VG , Tom Hanks , Engagements , Couples , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.