Tom Hanks Helps Man Propose to His Superfan Girlfriend at Texas Book Festival

Spoiler alert: She said yes.
The world may be a troubling place right now, but over the weekend, Tom Hanks lent his talents to spreading some joy by helping one very lucky couple get engaged at the Texas Book Festival in Austin.
On Saturday, the two-time Oscar winner was at a talk about his new book, Uncommon Type: Some Stories, and at the end of the event, the superstar had a question-and-answer session that ended in his helping a man propose to his unsuspecting girlfriend, Nikki Young.
During the Q&A, Hanks read out a question from a man named Ryan McFarling: "Here's Ryan's question, and it's for Nikki Young..."Nikki, will you marry me?"
Hanks then brought the pair on stage and Ryan proposed to his lady love in front of the 1,000-person audience. Of course, the oh-so-surprised Nikki said yes.
After the big reveal, the newly betrothed couple took photos with the 61-year-old A-lister.
After the surprise proposal, Nikki, a self-proclaimed Tom Hanks "superfan," beamed to reporter Molly Oak from KVUE News, "I don't know how he did it and magic happened. Most epic proposal ever."
And that's why everyone loves Tom Hanks!
In October 2017, the singer helped a woman named Katy propose to her partner Becky onstage at her concert in New York City.
In June 2017, at a meet-and-greet, the singer witnessed fan Alex Malerba drop down one knee right in front of her and propose to his boyfriend, Justin Blake. She said, "Oh my God, I'm so happy!" and ran over join a group hug, screaming, "I'm like a part of it!"
In 2013, the Breaking Bad alum recorded a video for a fan named Jason Lord to help him put together a proposal video to his girlfriend Jackie Prater.
In 2014, the singer stopped his band One Direction's concert in Atlanta to allow a man named Bradley Mitchell to propose to his girlfriend, who said yes.
In 2015, the country star helped his bass player, Matt Utterback, propose to his girlfriend during one of their concerts
"I'm so surprised she did not find out beforehand, because there were hundreds of people who had to work hard to keep it a secret," the singer told E! News. "But we worked really hard to make it a big event for him."
In 2017, the singer invited two members of her audience up onstage at her show in Melbourne. She picked a man named Chris and his partner Wade. Onstage, Wade got down on one knee and proposed to Chris, who said yes.
The previous year, two Swedish men got engaged onstage at an Adele concert in Denmark.
"Should I be your surrogate if you have children? I'd love to have a baby with someone Swedish," she reportedly joked.
Also in 2016, a man and a woman, who share a child, got engaged at one of Adele's London concerts. In addition, at a show in Belfast, Adele coaxed a female concertgoer to repeat her recent proposal to her boyfriend, who had initially given a vague answer. She told him, "You have to say a proper yes, bruv!"
In 2015, the singer helped Rixton's Jake Roche propose to Little Mix member Jesy Nelson during his concert at Manchester Arena. The two split after a year and a half.
In 2013, during the singer's concert in Louisville, he arranged to allow a male fan propose onstage to his girlfriend.
