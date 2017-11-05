Kylie Jenner Says Photos of Her Were Photoshopped as Pregnancy Rumors Continue

While Kylie Jenner remains mum about reports that she is allegedly pregnant, when photos of her looking larger than usual were posted on Sunday, she was just not having it.
The Daily Mail posted exclusive paparazzi pics of Kylie, Kris and sister Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday at a small airport, where a private jet awaited them. Kylie, 20, wore a black Yeezy "Calabasas" sweatshirt and matching sweatpants.
"We are awaiting confirmation on her much talked about pregnancy and in this latest outing we are starting to see a bit of a growing baby bump," the Daily Mail wrote.
"First of all if you're going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background. 2nd photo is clearly altered," Kylie tweeted, alongside a collage of some of the photos seen on the website.
The photos were taken by a photographer from X17Online, which responded to the reality star's tweet, saying the pics are "100% REAL! No Photoshop, #nofilter, no additives, no preservatives—all organic and all REAL!"
The Daily Mail has not commented.
Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
Kylie also posted on Snapchat a photo of herself wearing the same outfit while standing inside what appears to be a convenience store with sister Khloe Kardashian, who E! News learned in September is pregnant with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson's first child together. Also that month, multiple reports said Kylie is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. They and their reps have neither confirmed nor denied the reports.
Also on Sunday, Kylie, Kourtney, Khloe and sister Kim Kardashian, who is expecting baby No. 3 via a surrogate, posted on Snapchat photos of their giant candy and other snacks haul; Pictured were plain Pringles, Funyuns, Cheetos, Milk Duds, Hostess Donettes, Watermelon Jolly Rancher Chews, Haribo Gummy Bears,, Fig Newtons and...a box of Playtex Tampons.
Kylie also got herself a Slush Puppie. She captioned one of her pics, "Girls Trip."
Kris, who turned 62 on Sunday, is not seen in the Snapchat pics.
She and Kim had a mother-daughter night the day before at the 2017 LACMA Film + Art Awards.
"Happy Birthday to my best friend @krisjenner," Kim wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "Couldn't have asked for a better mom! Literally don't know how you do it and manage us all and be the best grandma and have the best outlook on life! I'm so grateful for you!!! Love you so much!"
