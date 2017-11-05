Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke Have Adorable Game of Thrones Reunion

Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo are back together! Again!
Emilia Clarke, who plays the Mother of Dragons, posted on her Instagram page on Sunday a photo of her with her arms around Jason Momoa, who played her late Dothraki husband, her sun and stars. Based on their enormous grins, the appearance of a bottle and her curious caption, it appears the two went out drinking. Now that's what we call an epic deleted scene.
"When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city...you loose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins) where until now they'd only been one... (*grins- there's always more gins)," the British actress wrote. "@prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN ���� #lookoutjonsnowdrogosgotyournumber #happinessishere #hawaiianhakahunkoffunshutsdownlondon."
The actor, who recently married the real love moon of his life, Lisa Bonet, is in London to promote the movie Justice League with his co-stars. He makes his debut as Aquaman in the DC superhero ensemble film, which is set for release on November 17.
Production on the HBO show's eighth and final season began last month and is set to continue through next summer. In September, Clarke dyed hair platinum blond to match her Game of Thrones character's locks after years of remaining a brunette under the long, braided wigs she wears onscreen.
She and Momoa have reunited offscreen several times over the past few years. In 2015, Clarke posted on Instagram a photo of the two laughing and cuddling.
"Well I guess the sun rises in the west and sets in the east then huh?" she wrote at the time. "Paris fashion week just kicked off....!"
In 2016, Momoa showed his support for his former co-star after HBO aired an episode that showed her character unleashing her wrath upon some bonehead Dothraki who dared to challenge her...and ending up naked.
"Hahahahahahahahahahahhhahaha. I love GOT. Don't f--k with my boo," he wrote on Instagram. "Hahahahahahahahah @emilia_clarke love u Moon of my life ALOHA DROGO."
In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Clarke said that she first met Momoa in a hotel lobby in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
"I walked in and from the others side of this enormous lobby I hear, 'WIFEY!'" she said. "And this huge Hawaiian man comes bounding over to me, picks me up and genuinely gets me in like a rugby tackle to the floor. It was only when he picked me back up and kinda dusted me off, I was like, 'Who are you?'"