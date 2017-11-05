Kanye West Joins Kid Cudi for First Performance Since 2016 Hospitalization

Surprise! After almost a year, Yeezy is making a music comeback!

Kanye West joined former protégé Kid Cudi onstage at his concert at the Aragon Ballroom Chicago for a surprise performance on Saturday night. It marked Yeezy's his first show since he canceled tour dates and then was hospitalized for more than a week in late November 2016. Kanye and Kid performed their collaboration "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1," from the former rapper's 2016 Life of Pablo album.

After a series of onstage rants, Kanye had canceled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour and then admitted himself to a Los Angeles hospital, where he was treated for exhaustion. He was released after eight days and then continued treatment as an outpatient.