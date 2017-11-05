Kim Kardashian Goes Shirtless in a Suit at LACMA Art + Film Gala

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Saturday Savings, Emma Roberts

Saturday Savings: Emma Roberts' Nine West Slingback Heels Are Less Than $50

ESC: Binge TV Fashion

Your Perfect Fall Outfit, Based on the Show You Binge Watch Most

Branded: Sales

Best Online Shopping Sales of the Week: November 3 Edition

Kim Kardashian showcased a daring look at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is known for her risqué styles, sported a black Tom Ford suit with no shirt, which showed major cleavage. She paired the look with strappy matching sandals and wore her platinum blond-dyed hair loose.

Her mother Kris Jenner accompanied her to the annual event, now in its seventh year and presented by Gucci. She also dressed in black. Kim's husband Kanye West did not attend the event, which took place a day after the stepped out for a date night in Malibu.

Inside the LACMA Art + Film gala, Kim was photographed talking to fellow celebrity guest Jared Leto, who wore a black suit with a bright floral design and scruffy beard.

LACMA Art + Film Gala 2017, Kim Kardashian

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA

Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star poses in a Tom Ford suit.

LACMA Art + Film Gala 2017, Kim Kardashian

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Kim Kardashian and Jared Leto

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star chats with the Oscar winner.

LACMA Art + Film Gala 2017, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star poses with her mom.

Article continues below

LACMA Art + Film Gala 2017, Brad Pitt, Eva Chow, Muna El Fituri

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LACMA

Brad Pitt

The actor chats with guests.

LACMA Art + Film Gala 2017, Behati Prinsloo

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA

Behati Prinsloo

The pregnant Victoria's Secret model and wife of Adam Levine showcases her baby bump in a green, satin patterned mini dress.

LACMA Art + Film Gala 2017, Kerry Washington

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA

Kerry Washington

The Scandal star sports a green and black gown.

Article continues below

LACMA Art + Film Gala 2017, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The actress and model showcases a stunning look.

LACMA Art + Film Gala 2017, Salma Hayek

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA

Salma Hayek

The actress is a vision in sparkling blue.

LACMA Art + Film Gala 2017, Dakota Johnson

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA

Dakota Johnson

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress is pretty in pink.

Article continues below

Other famous guests included pregnant Victoria's Secret model and wife of Adam LevineBehati Prinsloo—who showcased her baby bump in a green, satin patterned mini dress, fellow model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley—who wore a blue spaghetti strap gown with two bows in front, Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson—who wore a long-sleeve, rose pink plunging gown with sparkling embellishments, Kerry Washington—who sported a green and black striped gown, Salma Hayek—who wore a one-shoulder, sparkling royal blue gown, and Brad Pitt—who looked dapper in a black suit and colorful striped tie.

Annie Lennox was the musical performer.

Watch new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kardashian News , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.