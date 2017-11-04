Jimmy Fallon's Mother Dies One Day After The Tonight Show Taping Cancelled

Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Such a sad turn of events...

Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria Fallon, has passed away on Saturday, E! News can confirm.

In a statement given to E! News, a rep said, "Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday. Jimmy was at his mother's bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC.  Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time."   

The news comes one day after the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon host cancelled a taping of the late-night talk show.

On Friday, Variety reported that NBC had cancelled the show's taping due to "a private Fallon family matter."

The peacock network aired a repeat episode of the show from September instead.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2017's Fallen Stars

According to IMDB, the funnyman's mother has appeared as her self on the late-night show two times since Fallon begain hosting the show in 2014.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jimmy and his family.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

 

