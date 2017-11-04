Sean ''Diddy'' Combs Changes His Name to ''Brotherly Love'' on His 48th Birthday

Happy birthday to our main man...Brotherly Love?

As those crazy kids Romeo and Juliet once taught us about the importance of the question, "What's in a name?"—so has Sean "Diddy" Combs. For the rapper, the answer to the query is: both a lot and a little.

The constantly name-changing music mogul, who was born Sean John Combs, announced today that he has decided to once again change his moniker—this time to "Love" or "Brotherly Love."

In 1997, Sean was known as "Puff Daddy." A year later, he went back to using Sean John. In 1999, he flipped the script and started going by "Puffy." After that, he used "P.Diddy" as his professional name and more recently he's gone with the nickname "Diddy." We thought that it would last forever, but not so fast...

In a Twitter video, the beach-going Love (because that's what we're calling him now) posted earlier today, coincidentally his birthday, the bday boy wrote, "I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat."