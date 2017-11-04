iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 2017: Watch the Livestream Featuring Camila Cabello, CNCO, Ricky Martin and More Stars

Music fans, are you ready?

Tonight, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is back, and it's not only celebrating Latin music it's also honoring its heroes. 

This year you can expect to see performances from Camila Cabello, Ricky Martin, Luis Fonsi, DiploGente de ZonaDon Omar, CNCO, Reik, Jesse & Joy, and Pepe Aguilar, among others. 

For the second straight year,  Enrique Santos, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air personality for iHeartRadio, will host the concert event along with Jessica Carrillo.

Camila Cabello, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for iHeart Radio

Telemundo, for the third consecutive year, is also televising the 2017 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina starting at 8P/7C. 

iHeartRadio and Enrique Santos are presenting Ricky Martin with the second annual iHeartRadio's Premio Corazón Latino award for his support following Hurricane Maria and his constant work throughout the years against human trafficking through The Ricky Martin Foundation. The special is also paying special tribute to first responders and communities impacted by natural disasters. 

(E! and Telemundo are both part of the NBCUniversal Family.)

