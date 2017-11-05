Justified Turns 15: How Justin Timberlake Charted the Course for the Modern Male Pop Star

Success was not guaranteed. First, there were the comparisons to Jackson, the last male pop star of any real consequence to attempt anything like this, to overcome. Then there were the expectations of NSYNC fans to subvert. Would this album nakedly ape Jackson's type? Or simply be an extension of the boy band's sound?

Lead single "Like I Love You" wouldn't help on the former front, with its vocal licks that felt quite reminiscent of the "Thriller" singer, but right off the bat it was clear that, despite his protestations otherwise, the group that brought him success—and the limitations that came along with being a member—was firmly in Timberlake's rear-view mirror.

"We drove around in the car listening to old Earth, Wind & Fire albums, and he was totally with it," Chad Hugo, one half of The Neptunes, told MTV at the time. "The background of those songs is the feeling we wanted to incorporate into the music. He was like, 'Nobody's ever heard anything like that before...a white boy singing this kind of music.' He didn't care what people would say."

"We listened to Off the Wall and Thriller a bunch of times to really get the feel of them and create something that's not a sample, but similar to those songs without recycling them," the producer added. "We just wanted to re-create that sense of those timeless, classic songs, without any of the 'bling, bling, hit me on my two-way' style of the new R&B. It has elements of the old and the new."