Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Enjoy Date Night Before Baby No. 3's Arrival

by Meg Swertlow |

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Juliano-az-daddy/X17online.com

No kids, no family, just the two of them!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a rare date night on Friday night at high-end sushi stop Nobu Malibu. 

Kim rocked her bod' in a skintight bodycon dress and kept her accessories to a minimum with a pair of gold chain necklaces. The trend-setting reality star paired the simple look with a sexy pair of lace-up stilettos by Merah Vodianova.

Her hubby braced a workman's look, opting for a grey work jacket by Caterpillar, black pants and black boots.

Kim and Kanye left son, Saint, nearly two, and North, four, at home for their night out.

In September, Kim confirmed that the family of four are happily expecting a third child via surrogate in the near future.

Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian

ABC/ Randy Holmes

Earlier in the evening, Kim stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live in Hollywood where she was interviewed by guest host Jennifer Lawrence, a vocal fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

During the wide-ranging interview, the pair shared plenty of laughs such as when they discussed light-hearted topics including farting, stalking exes and late-night drunk dinners and the weirdest thing 'Ye does. 

"He falls asleep anywhere," she explained to the Oscar winner. "We'll be at a meeting or he'll introduce me to people I've never met before, we'll be at a restaurant and he'll be snoring at the table."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The twosome packed on the PDA at sister Kendall Jenner's 22nd birthday party at the taco bar Petite Taqueria in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

In addition to Kimye, birthday guests included Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin—with whom Kendall has hung out a few times over the past few months, BFF Hailey Baldwin, family friend and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and several family members—Kendall's parents, Kris Jenner—who was accompanied by boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Caitlyn Jenner, sister Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, Sept. 25 at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

