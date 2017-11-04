Johnny Depp Was "Not Drunk" at Premiere Despite Reports

Johnny Depp was "not drunk" at the premiere of Murder On The Orient Express, despite recent reports, E! News has learned.

The British newspaper The Sun reported that the actor "allegedly reeked of booze" at the event, which took place on Thursday, and that his bodyguard Jerry Judge had to "practically hold him up" on the red carpet. In many photos of Depp at the event, he is seen being guided around by the man around the area, which was surrounded by screaming fans. The Daily Mail and The Mirror reported that Depp allegedly looked "worse for wear."

"These reports are completely false. Johnny was not drunk at the premiere. He came straight from set to the premiere," a source told E! News exclusively. "His security was maneuvering him around the carpet as he has done for years."