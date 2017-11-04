Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Reveal Sex of Baby No. 4 to Their Kids

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Vacation in Cabo Together

Matthew McConaughey, Turkeys, Wild Turkey, Birthday, Kentucky

Matthew McConaughey Helps Deliver 4,500 Free Turkeys on His Birthday

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson Felt "Asexual" Until She Met Husband Brandon Blackstock

It'll be another boy for Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin.

On Saturday, day after she announced she is pregnant with their fourth child, the yoga instructor posted on Instagram a video showing her cutting a cake that revealed blue insides in front of her husband and their three children—daughter Carmen, 4, and sons Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, who turned 1 in September.

"Do you know what this means? This means we're gonna get lots of exercise," Hilaria joked to the kids.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

"The magic cake says the baby is a boy," Alec told them. "And we all say together, everybody say, 'Thank you, magic cake!'

After the couple's new son is born, the Baldwin family will officially have four boys—Alec, Rafael, Leonardo and the new child, and three girls—Hilaria, Carmen and Alec's 22-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Alec Baldwin , Hilaria Baldwin , Pregnancies , Celeb Kids , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.