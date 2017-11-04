Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Vacation in Cabo Together

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are off on another romantic getaway.

Kourtney Kardashian's ex and the model, daughter of Lionel Richie and sister of Nicole Richie, flew to Cabo San Lucas on Friday, marking their latest vacation together since they first sparked romance rumors in May. Scott, 34, and Sofia, 19, were photographed at an oceanfront resort, with him lounging on a chair shirtless with a laptop and her standing and cuddling him from behind while wearing a crop top and lounge pants.

"They have spent the afternoon by the pool listening to music and eating chips and guacamole," a source told E! News exclusively.

Scott posted on his Instagram stories a video of the two laughing together as he drove them to a small airport, where a private jet awaited them. The track "Goosebumps"" by Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, was playing at the time. Scott captioned the clip, "Let's get the f--k outa here (sic)."