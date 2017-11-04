Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Vacation in Cabo Together

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are off on another romantic getaway.
Kourtney Kardashian's ex and the model, daughter of Lionel Richie and sister of Nicole Richie, flew to Cabo San Lucas on Friday, marking their latest vacation together since they first sparked romance rumors in May. Scott, 34, and Sofia, 19, were photographed at an oceanfront resort, with him lounging on a chair shirtless with a laptop and her standing and cuddling him from behind while wearing a crop top and lounge pants.
"They have spent the afternoon by the pool listening to music and eating chips and guacamole," a source told E! News exclusively.
Scott posted on his Instagram stories a video of the two laughing together as he drove them to a small airport, where a private jet awaited them. The track "Goosebumps"" by Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, was playing at the time. Scott captioned the clip, "Let's get the f--k outa here (sic)."
Splash News
"What happened?" he asks in the video.
"You're sick," she replies, giggling. "Wait, you actually have so many issues."
"Yeah," he says, then laughs loudly.
Sofia then posted a pic of what appears to be her and Scott sitting in the plane, wearing matching white Adidas Yeezy Powerphase "Calabasas" sneakers.
After they landed, a butler from the resort drove them to the hotel, where they were given an oceanfront suite, E! News has learned.
The two have been seeing each other for a few months and first sparked romance rumors in May when they got flirty on a yacht around Cannes, days after he was spotted getting cozy with a few other women. Sofia later said she and Scott are "just homies." The two continued to spend time together, and romantically, and have often showed PDA on their outings. They have been spotted on trips to Santa Barbara, Miami and Italy, where Sofia had a modeling gig.
See photos of the pair over the past few months.
BACKGRID
The couple got caught getting cozy in the pool during their Mexican vacation.
Sofia Richie/Instagram
Sofia posted this photo of her and her beau on a boat in Mexico on Jan. 14.
Scott Disick/Instagram
During their Mexican vacay, the Lord wrote, "The boat is way 2 long we had 2 chop it."
The two vacation together in Punta Mita, Mexico.
BACKGRID
The two are all smiles on a snowy trip to the celebrity vacation hotspot in Colorado ahead of New Year's Eve 2017.
Scott and Sofia do some post-Christmas jet-setting to a snowy location for a romantic winter getaway.
Scott films Sofia getting into the 2017 holiday spirit.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory
The two stare into each other's eyes Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory
The two share a kiss at the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory
The two enter the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.
Splash News
The two kiss passionately inside the DJ booth at the LIV nightclub.
Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living
The two appear cozy at Haute Living, Art Life and the Maddox Gallery London's VIP cocktail party and presentation of the artworks of street artist Alec Monopoly and photographer David Yarrow during Art Basel Week in Miami.
OHPIX / BACKGRID
The two lounge in the sun on Miami Beach.
VEM / BACKGRID
The two hit Miami Beach with friends during Art Basel Week.
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Dujour
The lovebirds head to Miami to attend the DuJour Art Basel Kickoff party held at the Confidante Hotel in Miami Beach.
Splash News
The lovebirds share a sweet smooch in Venice.
Splash News
The two walk close together during their Italian getaway.
Ciao Pix/BACKGRID
The two wave on a gondola in Venice, Italy.
The lovebirds show some PDA in Milan on Oct. 15, 2017.
TheImageDirect.com
The two are spotted holding hands at LAX on Oct. 14, 2017.
BACKGRID
Scott and Sofia grabbed some drinks at a coffee shop in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2017.
Instagram Story
The lovebirds were all over each other when they snuggled up together in Mexico.
The pair went to Punta Mita, Mexico and packed on the PDA on Oct. 3, 2017.
Clasos.com.mx / Splash News
The pair had a very steamy smooch on their romantic getaway in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Pichichipixx.com / Splash News
Scott and Sofia were enjoying their holiday in Miami on Sept. 23, 2017. The 34-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model were spotted walking along the sand at the beach.
DAME / BACKGRID
The two partied on the SS Groot together in Miami.
DAME / BACKGRID
Kourtney Kardashian's ex was pictured passionately kissing his new girlfriend while they enjoyed an afternoon boat ride in Miami Beach on Sept. 23, 2017.
VEM / BACKGRID
The pair held hands in Miami as they continued their vacation together.
Snapchat
Following the family style dinner at Seaspice, in which they ordered meli melo, truffle pizza, king crab Legs, and octopus, the couple were surprised with a congratulatory cake with the inscription "Congratulations Scott & Sophia."
Snapchat
A source tells E! News that while out to dinner at Seaspice in Miami, they ordered champagne and Barceló rum cocktails for the table and that Scott "held and kissed his new love through out the evening."
Sofia posted this pic from Miami with her legs draped over Scott's.
The two showed they world they were a couple when Scott shared this PDA-filled social media post.
BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Sparking rumors, Scott and Sofia were spotted on Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
"From Scott's side, it's not serious. From Sofia's side it is," a source close to Sofia told E! News exclusively in mid-October. "She calls Scott her boyfriend and they spend as much time as they can together. Scott likes her company because she is mature for her age and doesn't party much. She has actually been really good for him."
"They have traveled a lot, but they also do normal things like get coffee or go shopping," the insider said. "They are mellow together and just really enjoy being low key. He has spoiled her by taking her on a few amazing trips and she has loved that. They have experienced a lot together and had some fun adventures in a short time."
In September, another source close to Sofia told E! News that the two "are inseparable right now and not leaving each other's side."
"He is taking care of her and that's exactly what she loves," the source had said. "Sofia has been interested in him for a long time. She feels like she knows a different side of him and that they are good for each other. She is falling hard and thinks this is the real thing."
Scott and Sofia have not commented on the nature of their relationship.