Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram With Son Jack 3 Months After Anna Faris Breakup

Chris Pratt surprised and delighted fans late on Friday when he returned to Instagram with the most adorable photo.

The 38-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a pic of him, son Jack, 5, and brother Cully Pratt making fight poses at a screening of Thor: Ragnarok. This marked Chris' first Instagram post since he and wife Anna Faris, 40, announced in August they are "legally separating" after eight years of marriage. He had remained active on Twitter after the split news.

"HOLY CRAP!! THOR RAGNAROK IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! We just laughed our asses off!!! So proud to be part of the Marvel universe," Chris wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Chris Pratt, Son, Jack, Brother, Cully Pratt, Instagram

Instagram

"Greaaaaat time with my AWESOME Nephew & his Pop #prattprattpratt Thor Ragnarok eas AWESOME!" said Cully, who reposted the image.

"Happy to see you back on the grid @prattprattpratt You & your family have been in my prayers. #keepthefaith," user @itscristalclear wrote in the comments.

"Yaaaaaaay @prattprattpratt so glad you're back ❤❤❤," wrote user @stace.mcface.

Jack is Chris and Anna's only child. Earlier this week, Pratt took the boy trick-or-treating in Los Angeles. Jack dressed up as another Marvel superhero—Captain America. Pratt did not wear a costume. 

The actor plays Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in Marvel's two Guardians of the Galaxy films and will reprise his role alongside Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, and the rest of the Marvel superheroes in Avengers: Infinity War.

The anticipated film is set for release on May 4, 2018.

