Saturday Savings: Emma Roberts' Nine West Slingback Heels Are Less Than $50

ESC: Saturday Savings, Emma Roberts

Instagram

Epic coat. Check. Brown-toned bag. Check. Perfect denim. Check. Comfortable, yet chic shoes. Check. Emma Roberts is fall fashion goals.

While her Gerard Darel Gloire Fur Coat, Patricia Nash bag and L'Agence jeans require an investment, we're happy to say that our favorite part of her outfit, her nude-toned slingback heels, are only $49.99.

The Nine West beauties, accented by a gold belt, feature a 1 3/4" heel, offering a little height without the pain. And, they come in three different colors, black, nude and off-white, and two fabrics, leather and suede, so you can tailor your Emma-inspired look to your personal style.

Even better: If you love the slingback style, there are number of deals that will make you excited. Keep scrolling! 

ESC: Saturday Savings, Slingback Heels

Nine West

Emma Robert's shoes: Wendor Slingback Pumps, Was $89, Now $49.99

ESC: Saturday Savings, Slingback Heels

Free People

Abbey Road Slingback Shoes, Was $178, Now $124.60

ESC: Saturday Savings, Slingback Heels

Steve Madden

Cupid, Was $79.95, Now $39.98

ESC: Saturday Savings, Slingback Heels

Office

Mocktail Suede Slingback Kitten Heels, Was $65, Now $35

ESC: Saturday Savings, Slingback Heels

Tory Burch

Caterina 45mm Slingback Pumps, Was $295, Now $206.50

ESC: Saturday Savings, Slingback Heels

Michael Michael Kors

Gemma Studded Leather Sling-Back Pump, Was $160, Now $112 

ESC: Saturday Savings, Slingback Heels

Rachel Comey

Wext Slingback Pumps, Was $391, Now $273.70

ESC: Saturday Savings, Slingback Heels

Aldo

Hayzel Sling Back Heels, Was $69, Now $36.50

