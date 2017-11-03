5-Year-Old Girl Born With "Half of a Heart" Has Dream Wedding Photo Shoot

Sophia, Hunter, Wedding, Photo Shoot

Sassy Mouth Photo

Sophia Chiappalone's wish to marry her best friend came true.

The 5-year-old was born with a heart condition and has had numerous surgeries throughout her life so far.

"She was born with half of a heart — the whole right side of her heart was missing," Sophia's mom Kristy Chiappalone told NBC Connecticut.

Kristy went on to share that Sophia is a "walking miracle" and that there "is no life expectancy at this time because there's no reason for her to be alive."

Sophia, Hunter, Wedding, Photo Shoot

Sassy Mouth Photo

Sophia is currently in lung failure and will soon be going to Boston to have open heart surgery. Before her surgery though, Sophia's wish of marrying her preschool best friend Hunter was made possible.

With the help of Hunter's mom Tracy Laferriere, a mock wedding photo shoot was set up. From the photos, taken by Sassy Mouth Photography, you can tell how happy Sophia is in her dress, donated by Bliss Bridal shop.

Kristy said that her hope for the future is that "Sophia stays happy and healthy as long as her body can handle."

We're sending all of our love to Sophia and her family as she prepares for surgery.

