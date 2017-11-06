Happy Birthday, Emma Stone! Raise a Glass to Her Most Unfiltered Moments

Emma Stone is fresh off one of the best years of her life.
The actress turns 29 today, rounding out 365 days of pure Stone-related success and perfection.
A cheat sheet of Emma's latest achievements is as follows: She won a SAG, Golden Globe and Oscar for her performance in La La Land, surpassed bestie Jennifer Lawrence to become the 2017's highest-paid actress and struck up a sexy new romance with SNL writer Dave McCary. All in a year's work for this birthday girl, right?
So in honor of the A-lister's big day, we've rounded up her greatest red carpet moments into one glorious supercut of unfiltered candor.
Over the years, she's shared her thoughts on everything from owls, booze, and kicking Ryan Gosling.
Press play on the video above and don't forget to wish Emma a very happy birthday!
