Scott Disick Says He Wants a Fourth Child With Kourtney Kardashian: See Her Reaction!

"Whatever she wants but probably just do it like artificially just so it's like not weird," the father of three answers. "Did you know that?" Malika asks Kourtney.

"What? That he would? Yes, I know that he would," Kourt replies. "But he has a disrespectful nature these days. To yourself, to me, to your children."

Later Scott admits, "I definitely think that Kourtney's got a lot of built-up anger towards me, but at the end of the day, we have three kids together. That's not going to change. My biggest focus now is learning how to really, legitimately move on and think about doing a lot more with my kids without Kourtney. It's kind of nice in some sense that there's no more false hope. It's just another transition in a very weird part of being together and not being together."

When Malika tempts Kourt with the idea of having all her child with just one man, including a fourth kid, Kourt quips, "I think in that case I'd rather just not have another one."