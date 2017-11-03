Amber Portwood From Teen Mom Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon are expecting their first child together, which will be her second, she confirmed Friday.
The two are "excited about their future together," a source told E! News exclusively. "He is with her in Indiana and the relationship is going strong. He has been filming with her."
She and ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley are parents to daughter, Leah, who will turn 9 this month.
Portwood, 27, and Glennon met earlier this year while she was filming Marriage Boot Camp with ex-fiancé Matt Baier. He and the reality star had split mid-production. Portwood and Glennon made their red carpet debut as a couple this past August at the 2017 MTV VMAs.
Portwood told Us Weekly in a new interview, "When I first found out, I was a little scared. I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes."
"After the initial shock," she continued, "it was nothing but happy thoughts and just enjoying my time with my boyfriend. We're both very happy."
On a Teem Mom episode that aired in May, it was revealed that Portwood and Baier had discussed having children together. However, she expressed concern about being pregnant while continuing to take her prescription drugs.
"I just got re-diagnosed for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, and I've been taking three medications now that I need to take for the rest of my life," Portwood said. "I can't, I can't get pregnant on this medication...I can get pregnant, but it would mess up the fetus. If I do not have medication, I will not be normal. I would have...crazy mood swings."
"Amber is an excellent mother," Baier told E! News in as statement in response to Portwood's pregnancy news. "I'm very happy for her and I know she will remain a wonderful mom. If she's happy, I'm happy."
News of Portwood's pregnancy comes less than a month before Teen Mom OG's season seven premiere, which airs on November 27.