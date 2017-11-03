Amber Portwood From Teen Mom Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon are expecting their first child together, which will be her second, she confirmed Friday.

The two are "excited about their future together," a source told E! News exclusively. "He is with her in Indiana and the relationship is going strong. He has been filming with her."

She and ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley are parents to daughter, Leah, who will turn 9 this month.

Portwood, 27, and Glennon met earlier this year while she was filming Marriage Boot Camp with ex-fiancé Matt Baier. He and the reality star had split mid-production. Portwood and Glennon made their red carpet debut as a couple this past August at the 2017 MTV VMAs.