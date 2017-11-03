Moesha Cast Has 16-Year Reunion on The Real and Brandy Gets Emotional

OMG! The cast of Moesha had a 16-year reunion on the talk show The Real on Friday.

Brandy, who played the main character on the hit '90s show, teared up as she sat with former cast mates Sheryl Lee Ralph, Shar Jackson, Countess Vaughn, William Allen Young, Marcus T. Paulk, and her real-life brother Ray J.

"This is just such a great moment," Brandy said. "This is beautiful. This is God. This is love. This is everything. Thank you guys so much for this moment."

Moesha aired between 1996 and 2001. On The Real, the former cast members talked about the possibility of reprising their characters onscreen in a reboot, if there was one in the making.