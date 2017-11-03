Moesha Cast Has 16-Year Reunion on The Real and Brandy Gets Emotional

Andi Mack's Cast & Creator Reflect on Crafting Disney's First LGBT Storyline: "I Wanted It to Feel Like Acceptance"
OMG! The cast of Moesha had a 16-year reunion on the talk show The Real on Friday.
Brandy, who played the main character on the hit '90s show, teared up as she sat with former cast mates Sheryl Lee Ralph, Shar Jackson, Countess Vaughn, William Allen Young, Marcus T. Paulk, and her real-life brother Ray J.
"This is just such a great moment," Brandy said. "This is beautiful. This is God. This is love. This is everything. Thank you guys so much for this moment."
Moesha aired between 1996 and 2001. On The Real, the former cast members talked about the possibility of reprising their characters onscreen in a reboot, if there was one in the making.
Robert Voets / Warner Bros. Television
Robert Voets / Warner Bros. Television
Brandy pointed out that the original series ended on a cliffhanger. Actually there were several—Moesha's little brother Miles got kidnapped, the star moved in with boyfriend Hakeem and a positive pregnancy test was found in the trash at her dorm room.
"Miles was kidnapped, we don't know who was pregnant," Brandy said.
Lamont Bentley, who played Hakeem, died in a car crash in 2005 at age 31.
Also notably missing at the reunion was Yvette Wilson, who played Andell on Moesha. She died in 2012 at age 48 after battling cancer.