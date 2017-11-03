Maluma Releases New Song "Corazón" Featuring Nego Do Borel

by Diana Marti |

Maluma does it again! 

This time, the 23-year-old star made joined forces with Brazil's Nego do Borel for their new hit "Corazón." 

The track was inspired by Borel's "Você Partiu Meu Coração" featuring Anitta and Wesley Safadão

The original song in Portuguese has become one of the top hits of the year in Brazil and helped to catapult Borel's singing career. 

The Colombian singer fell in love with the track on a recent visit to the country and decided to add urban music influences to its Brazilian pop funk style while still respecting the original work. 

"Corazón" is the first single off of Maluma's upcoming album, which is set to release in 2018. 

The tracks debut is perfectly tied with the kick "Felices Los 4" singer's first-ever Brazilian tour which kicks off next week November 9 in Sao Paulo. 

Maluma, Eva Longoria

Victor Chavez/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the singer along with Eva Longoria and many more stars attended the Global Gift Gala in Mexico. 

"I don't have enough words to thank you for making me part of this," Maluma wrote in Spanish alongside a photo of himself and Longoria. "Let this be the first of many." 

The star gave an acoustic performance that included his greatest hits and gave a touching speech. 

