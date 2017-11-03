Megan Fox Gets Real About Making Movies: "There's No Morality or Integrity"

Working on blockbuster movies isn't glamorous all day every day by any means.

While Megan Fox has found success as a Hollywood actress, she's the first to admit that there is so much more than what meets the eye.

While appearing in the new issue of Prestige Hong Kong, Megan shared some of her personal experiences working in the industry. As it turns out, she has a few concerns.

"Women are undervalued. Equal pay for equal work. There's also something more that goes on when you're working on these big movies because the studio has so much money on the line—when it's a $100-million-plus budget, the value for human life isn't anything," she claimed to the publication. "It's all about getting that shot on time so that we make our money back. People get hurt in the process."

Megan continued, "There are some very dark negative things that go on on set, between actors or between actors and directors—specifically to actresses—that we have to go through. There's no morality or integrity within the studio system. It's completely about greed. If there was a way to change that, I of course would."